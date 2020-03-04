Hoyer on Hill’s coronavirus contingency plan

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer sat down with CQ Roll Call and discussed the possibility of a contingency plan should a member of the Capitol Hill community become infected with the coronavirus.

Hoyer also discussed the emergency aid package to help contain and treat COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Hoyer expects the House to vote on the package Wednesday.

Katherine Tully-McManus contributed to this story.

