Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 23:20 Hits: 3

Finally, a Super Tuesday that lived up to the hype.

Joe Biden, left for dead days ago, won 10 of 14 states, rattled Sen. Bernie Sanders and prompted Mike Bloomberg to drop out and endorse the former veep. And that was all preceded by Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out and endorsing Biden.

Heck, even Beto O’Rourke joined in the Biden Bash, endorsing his former rival down in Texas, which threw its hat in for Barack Obama’s former wingman.

A whole lot of Frontline Democrats breathed a sigh of relief as they rushed to endorse Biden.

What else? Well, former Attorney General and Sen. Jeff Sessions made it to an Alabama GOP runoff against former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville for the right to take on Democratic Sen. Doug Jones.

Democrats got their preferred candidate when Cal Cunningham won the North Carolina Senate primary and will now take on Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

And House incumbents Kay Granger, a Republican, and Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, held off primary challengers in Texas.

CQ Roll Call politics editor Herb Jackson talks it all over in the latest Political Theater podcast.

Show Notes:

The post Get ready for some Un-Super Tuesdays appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/get-ready-for-some-un-super-tuesdays/