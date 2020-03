Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 03:36 Hits: 4

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Wednesday that his Democratic presidential primary opponent former Vice President Joe Biden is winning African American voters' support by running on his ties to President Obama. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/486055-sanders-says-biden-winning-african-american-support-by-running-with-his