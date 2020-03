Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 22:15 Hits: 2

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) in a rare public statement over the senator's comments about two co...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/486018-roberts-criticizes-schumer-for-dangerous-remarks-on-kavanaugh