Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 03:14 Hits: 10

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Wednesday that he is "disgusted" by any personal attacks his supporters or anyone else has lobbed at his presidential primary opponent Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/486052-sanders-condemns-his-supporters-ugly-personal-attacks-against-warren