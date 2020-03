Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 23:25 Hits: 4

Attendees of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference may have come into contact with the coronavirus, organizers said Wednesday. Some policy conference attendees from New ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/486027-aipac-says-group-of-attendees-at-conference-may-have-had-past-exposure-to