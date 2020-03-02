Trump Play-Acts Like a President When the Country Needs Him to Be One

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
You wouldn’t think that disease, particularly a communicable disease like coronavirus, would have to be shoved through the partisan political machine that we are using for most issues these days. It’s not as if one side of the nation’s divide is in favor of more disease.
But the partisan tones are there, and to me, at least, that raises the fundamental issue about whether Team Trump even wants to govern or just run political rallies.
I would expect the president to tell Americans … that there are actual plans beyond generalized assurances that the government knows what to do.
For skeptics like me, who love tracking the difference between what our government says and what it does, this already has become a classic.
Just to be clear, what I would expect from the White House is for the president to put medical personnel front and center to tell Americans in stark terms to increase personal hand-washing and hygiene, to avoid crowds when possible and to assure that there are actual plans beyond generalized assurances that the government knows what to do in a public health emergency.
The White House should be reaching out to help protect health workers. Globally, we are seeing health workers among the fatalities.
Trump might be sending CDC officials to China to get at the actual information rather than inviting Senator Cotton to the White House to spread misinformation.
My own personal razzberry awards go to Wall Street, where protection from losing money on companies that will be among those most affected by coronavirus – airlines, for example, and companies like Apple with idled factories in China – has taken a bigger role than worry about public health. Of course, no one is going to halt the lure of lucre.
But I would expect an engaged president to tell Wall Street publicly and privately that they should be cooling their massive trading in the name of a stable United States, even a stable global economy.
Like many, I’ve been frustrated with the Chinese for playing hide-and-seek with information about what is quickly headed toward pandemic status. As with Team Trump, there seems to be more concern about face-saving or protecting the economy than there is with public health.
If we ever needed more evidence for attention to public health, this is it.
Let’s Keep America Healthy – and Factual.
