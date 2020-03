Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 20:39 Hits: 2

Former Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson emerged Tuesday from a crowded GOP primary as one of the top candidates in a comfortably Republican district that covers much of North Texas and the Panhandle.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/SYei0wQmysY/