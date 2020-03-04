Lawmakers use Supreme Court case to press abortion views

Articles

The sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court turned into a microcosm of the national debate over abortion Wednesday, a cacophony from dueling rallies that pressed each side’s legal, legislative and cultural views.

Members of Congress on booming public-address systems tried to speak over the din, as the abutting anti-abortion and abortion rights groups waved signs, dressed up their dogs or chanted slogans.

“We have two rallies at once,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said when he paused his speech because of the noise and pointed to the anti-abortion rally. “Oh, those are the bad guys.”

Inside the Supreme Court, the justices heard oral argument about the fate of a Louisiana abortion clinic regulation that requires doctors at abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at a local hospital.

But outside, the lawmakers and crowds recognized that the case was just one move in the long legal battle that includes judicial appointments, particularly to the Supreme Court.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told the crowd that legislation he introduced in January (S 3326) would extend that admitting privileges provision nationwide if “compassion or common sense prevails before this court today.”

“The idea that a woman in any state, not just Louisiana, but in any state in this great country, should suffer at the hands of a healthcare provider who doesn’t even have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital is barbaric,” Kennedy said over chants of, “My body, my choice” from the other rally.

A few minutes later, California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu touted her legislation to safeguard access to abortion, telling the crowd that states are now trying to chip away at that access and the only thing that has changed in abortion rights law is that President Donald Trump appointed two justices to the Supreme Court.

“Soon a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion will depend on her zip code,” Chu said.

Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines told the crowd that Trump has appointed 138 district court judges, 51 appeals court judges, as well as Supreme Court Justices Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanagh.

“Today, our highest court in the land will have the opportunity to hear a case that could impact the future of the pro-life cause for generations,” Daines said. “And thank God we have Justice Gorsuch and Kavanaugh for such a time as this.”

Daines added that the court upholding Louisiana’s law would help return the issue of abortion back to the states, and “take the power out of the hands of the federal court system, and put it back in the hands of the people.”

When Schumer mentioned Gorsuch and Kavanaugh at the other rally, it drew a chorus of boos.

“I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

“We will tell President Trump and Senate Republicans, who have stacked the court with right-wing ideologues, that you will be gone in November, and you’ll never be able to do this again,” Schumer said.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley told abortion advocates that she appreciated many people dressed in shirts and hats that were given out at the rally, saying they were “dressed for battle, because we’re still in one.”

“Can you hear us in there, I said, we are here and we are ready,” Pressley said to the court building. “Ready to stand up, ready to fight back, ready to remind this court that Roe v. Wade is the law of the land and our liberty, our humanity and our bodily autonomy is not up for debate.”

Louisiana Republican Rep. Mike Johnson, who defended that state’s law at issue in the case before joining Congress, attended the hearings and said Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. might be the deciding factor in whether to uphold the law, even though the Supreme Court struck down a similar Texas law in 2016 as an undue burden on a woman’s right to abortion.

“He’s difficult to read by facial expressions and his questions, but he’s always measured in his tone,” Johnson told CQ Roll Call. “We’re hopeful that he’ll look at this and see the distinctions between this and the Texas case, and understand why this came about, and that it doesn’t really impose the undue burden that the other side made so much ado about.”

Johnson then addressed the anti-abortion rally and held up a copy of the brief that he and more than 200 members of Congress signed that urged the Supreme Court to use Wednesday’s case to reconsider precedent under Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that first established that right to abortion.

