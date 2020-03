Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 12:22 Hits: 2

Fox News contributor Donna Brazile late Tuesday addressed an on-air blowup directed at Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, with the former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman describing herself as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/485874-foxs-brazile-on-go-to-hell-blowup-chris-wallace-gave-me-the-talk