Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 19:00 Hits: 10

Former Vice President Joe Biden has won the Maine Democratic presidential primary, scoring another victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) after a stellar showing on Super Tuesday.The Associated Press called the r...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485835-biden-wins-maine-primary