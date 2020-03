Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 23:29 Hits: 3

Vaccine affordability has emerged as a final roadblock to getting a deal on billions in funding to combat the coronavirus.Negotiators in Congress are hoping to unveil a funding deal soon, but as of early Tuesday evening, lawmakers and top...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/485800-vaccine-costs-emerge-as-roadblock-to-coronavirus-funding-deal