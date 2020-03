Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 03:50 Hits: 3

President Trump mocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg after their poor showings in early Super Tuesday results, declaring each candidate the "loser" of the night.Th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485859-trump-mocks-bloomberg-warren-over-early-super-tuesday-results