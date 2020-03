Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 18:04 Hits: 2

Voters in 14 states and one territory will cast ballots on Super Tuesday, with 1,357 delegates up for grabs, making it the ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485705-here-is-when-polls-close-in-all-super-tuesday-states