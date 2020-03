Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 20:37 Hits: 2

President Trump's campaign has filed a multimillion-dollar libel lawsuit against The Washington Post, claiming the newspaper knowingly published false claims that Trump engaged in a conspiracy with Russia concerning U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/485749-trump-campaign-sues-washington-post-for-libel