Intel Chairman Adam Schiff opposes tying surveillance law to coronavirus funds

Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020

A top House Democrat says he'll oppose any last-ditch attempt to tie expiring federal surveillance powers to a must-pass bill funding the coronavirus response, significantly narrowing the range of options Congress has to avoid a lapse in the law.

"I want to see this in a standalone bill," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told reporters Tuesday. "I don't want this to be attached to other must-pass legislation."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the No. 4 Democrat in House leadership, echoed that sentiment, saying the House wouldn't link the surveillance authorities to other urgent priorities in the near-term.

"It’s not my expectation that it will be attached to any legislation that is moving this week,” Jeffries said at a news conference.

Schiff and Jeffries' comments appear to foreclose a tactic that some backers of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities had floated in recent days in order to meet a March 15 deadline: tying reforms and a renewal of the program to coronavirus legislation that is expected to pass easily in the next few days.

Intelligence agency leaders have clamored for a renewal of the FISA authorities, which they say are central to protecting national security but have encountered resistance in both parties.

Some Democrats are wary of granting broad, unchecked surveillance powers, and key Republicans allied with President Donald Trump — who has accused intelligence officials of using the FISA program to spy on his 2016 campaign — have demanded sweeping changes.

Republicans in the House and Senate are looking to bridge their own internal rift over FISA. GOP leaders in the House and Senate, as well as two top Senate critics of the FISA program were slated to meet Tuesday afternoon with Trump and Attorney General William Barr, who has urged a renewal of the expiring provisions.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will be joined at the meeting by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Paul told reporters last week that Trump told him he does not support an extension of the expiring provisions without significant changes. Paul wants to amend the law to prevent FISA from targeting Americans, a provision that intelligence officials deploy against those suspected of acting at the behest of foreign powers.

In addition to McConnell, McCarthy, Lee and Paul, Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.), Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), House Oversight Committee ranking member Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), and House Judiciary Committee ranking member Doug Collins (R-Ga.) will attend the meeting, according to a senior administration official.

Burr and Graham are eager to extend the expiring provisions, while the House hard-liners are more skeptical.

“We have to have reform. I think that's paramount,” Jordan said in an interview on Fox News. “What we don't want is a clean reauthorization. We’re going to be pushing for reform.”

If surveillance authorities do seem in danger of lapsing, lawmakers could consider approving a short-term extension.

The split among Democrats is also real, and Schiff said he has been meeting with Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) — two progressives proposing changes to the FISA law — to try and forge consensus.

Lofgren's push for amendments to the law helped derail a delicate agreement between Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) last week after she insisted on bringing them up at a committee markup slated for last week. The markup was called off amid uncertainty about the deal.

"I feel like these bills always come down to the last minute and we're always scrambling against time," Jayapal said. "But we're still working on it. This is an issue that's really important to the Progressive Caucus. ... We have to get serious reforms in, and it certainly takes a lot of steps there. But we certainly have more ways to go."

Andrew Desiderio, Martin Matishak and Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.



