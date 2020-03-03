The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Gas taxes: Could a tax-by-mile system go from zero to 50?

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

The Highway Trust Fund, which helps repair roads, bridges and mass transit, has hit a bump in the road.

The federal fuel tax isn’t generating enough revenue to keep the fund solvent. Some lawmakers have a novel alternative that would switch to a fee per vehicle miles traveled, a system that’s already being tested in Oregon and Utah, with Washington state close behind.

But how does a tax-by-mile system work? Watch as CQ Roll Call’s transportation and infrastructure reporter Jessica Wehrman explains the approach.

The post Gas taxes: Could a tax-by-mile system go from zero to 50? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/03/03/gas-taxes-could-a-tax-by-mile-system-go-from-zero-to-50/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version