Coronavirus deal expected as early as Tuesday, Dems say

Top Democrats said they expect appropriators will reach agreement as early as Tuesday on an emergency supplemental to provide resources to contain and treat the COVID-19 illness, which has so far killed six individuals in the U.S.

That’s despite a lingering dispute over provisions intended to ensure the federal government will be able to negotiate reasonable prices for drug treatments, test kits and eventually vaccines to provide to state and local health officials.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told CQ Roll Call he hopes to hold a floor vote on the unreleased COVID-19 aid bill Wednesday. He said that if negotiators can’t quickly reach consensus on vaccine affordability, they should put that issue aside for now. Vaccines won’t be ready for several months at minimum anyway, pharmaceutical executives told President Donald Trump on Monday.

“We need to get resources quickly and if that cannot be worked out, my thought … would be that we would make resources available and then continue to work on that issue because it’s a longer term issue,” Hoyer said. “I think they are proceeding and hopefully we will have a bill on the floor tomorrow. What I’ve told the caucus is I don’t expect us to leave here this week without passing a supplemental through the House.”

One senior Democratic lawmaker, who asked for anonymity in order to be candid, said it was possible a bill won’t be introduced until Wednesday, though the House could still act on it this week.

On negotiations for federal contracts, it wasn’t immediately clear negotiators could bridge their differences. Republicans charged Democrats were seeking more stringent pricing rules than the “fair and reasonable” standard in existing procurement regulations; Democrats alleged the GOP wanted to preempt even the current rules to make it easier for drug companies to jack up prices.

Other House Democrats seemed to be suggesting the contract price negotiation issue may not be a deal-breaker and could be sidestepped for now.

Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut described how she views the current hangups: “I think it’s about making sure we have in these categories enough: state and local government reimbursement and vaccines, the test kits.”

DeLauro, who leads the Labor-HHS-Education Appropriations Subcommittee, said “anything can happen. It can happen immediately. It can take another day or so.”

Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey declined to comment on the state of play: “This is a must-pass bill. I’d rather not get into details because we’ve got to complete our work before we leave,” the New York Democrat said.

Surprise bills

Other affordability issues were also cropping up, such as how to prevent surprise medical bills for patients kept in isolation or tested for the illness and other out-of-pocket expenses.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has repeatedly urged a waiver of Medicare copays for any vaccine expenses, while House Democrats today expressed concern about individuals stuck in quarantine or being tested for the coronavirus and then getting hit with surprise bills.

“We’re already seeing surprise billing popping up for families around the country who had the test done, were required to have tests done and now are facing medical bills of thousands of dollars,” said Katherine M. Clark of Massachusetts.

“These are issues that absolutely have to be addressed,” added Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, Describing an instance of an individual receiving a hospital bill after being quarantined, she added: “This was not a personal choice but the insurance company said it was not medically necessary.”

Lawmakers are discussing broader surprise medical billing legislation, just as they are talking about a comprehensive drug pricing bill. GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming on Tuesday accused Democrats of trying to capitalize on a public health crisis to ram through their policy priorities.

“This is not a time for partisanship. This is not a time to try to seek additional pieces of legislation in the appropriations supplemental,” she said.

But Democrats have taken pains to say they won’t let their longer-term health care policy efforts slow down the immediate need to get resources into the hands of public health officials to try to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak.

The emergency supplemental, expected to provide between $7 billion and $8 billion, will include funds to reimburse state and local officials, lawmakers have said.

The talks were ongoing as policymakers were weighing possible responses to a worldwide economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 illness, which has killed more than 3,000 worldwide.

The Federal Reserve announced an emergency cut in its benchmark interest rate on overnight bank loans, but leaders of the major advanced economies comprising the G-7 couldn’t agree on a specific coordinated response. U.S. stock markets were down again on Tuesday after a massive upswing on Monday.

Trump late Monday floated the idea of another payroll tax cut, akin to the 2 percentage point cut in the Social Security tax that was in place back in 2011 and 2012. But Trump has been talking about a new “middle class” tax cut for months prior to the novel coronavirus’ emergence, and top Democrats were cool to the idea.

“I don’t think tax cuts are the answer to every problem,” Hoyer said. “I think that was more politics than it was health.”

Hoyer and other Democrats also said an extension of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities, expiring March 15, likely wouldn’t be added to the COVID-19 supplemental. Lawmakers are working on a separate FISA reauthorization.

Andrew Siddons, Griffin Connolly, Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.

