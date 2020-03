Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 14:00 Hits: 3

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Monday toldĀ a crowd of ralliers in Minnesota that his main rival in the Democratic presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden, "is a decent guy, he's just wrong on the issue...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485640-sanders-biden-is-a-decent-guy-hes-just-wrong-on-the-issues