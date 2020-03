Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 09:00 Hits: 8

Fintech Beat sits down with Nic Carter, the founding partner of Castle Island Ventures, to discuss the impact of the coronavirus on digital assets, and the lessons the epidemic holds for investors interested in the space.



Show notes:

The post Crypto, correlation and the coronavirus appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/fintech-beat/crypto-correlation-and-the-coronavirus/