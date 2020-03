Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 00:09 Hits: 3

MSNBC's Chris Matthews abruptly announced his retirement at the top of his program on Monday night after a tumultuous month that included calls for his firing."I'm retiring. This is the last 'Hardball' on MSNBC, an...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/485597-chris-matthews-announces-his-retirement-from-msnbc