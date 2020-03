Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 19:39 Hits: 3

A group of former Republican lawmakers are supporting Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. in a case before the Supreme Court over New York prosecutors' grand-jury subpoena for President Trump's tax returns.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/485518-ex-gop-lawmakers-side-with-ny-in-supreme-court-case-over-trump-tax-returns