Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 21:08 Hits: 8

Former Vice President Joe Biden's momentum after a big victory in South Carolina surged higher on Monday as Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) dropped out of the race and endorsed him for president.Klobuchar became the s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485550-biden-surges-higher-with-klobuchar-buttigieg-endorsements