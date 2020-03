Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 13:30 Hits: 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a public health emergency on Sunday after two residents in separate counties tested "presumptively positive" for the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.The two individu...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/485421-florida-governor-declares-public-health-emergency-after-state-gets-its