Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 19:48 Hits: 9

Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said Monday that former White House hopefuls Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) andĀ former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg "behaved themselves" after they both dropped out o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485521-bloomberg-klobuchar-and-buttigieg-behaved-themselves