Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 17:38 Hits: 4

President Donald Trump has officially announced his intent to nominate Kenneth ā€œK.J.ā€ Braithwaite as the Navy's top civilian.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/nZ1kv9LlMZc/