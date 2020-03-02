Supreme Court will hear challenge to 2010 health care law

Articles

The Supreme Court said Monday it would take up an appeal of a legal challenge to the 2010 health care law, teeing up a high-profile hearing on one of Democrats’ signature issues.

The court did not say when it would hear oral arguments. While the justices could hear the case before the November election, they may not end up ruling on it before Election Day.

The justices’ decision to hear the case will throw the status of the health care law into question heading into the 2020 election, and could help solidify health care as a key campaign issue. It will be the third major challenge to the law before the Supreme Court.

The decision comes after the justices said in January they would not expedite the case and hear the challenge, Texas v. Azar, this term, as the House and state officials defending the law had requested.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in December that the so-called individual mandate, a provision of the law requiring most Americans to have health insurance, was invalid after Republicans effectively ended that requirement as part of the 2017 tax overhaul. The three-judge panel remanded back to a lower court judge questions about whether the remainder of the law should stand.

That judge, Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, struck down the law in its entirety in 2018. He said the law should not stand without the tax penalty that most people were required to pay if they could not prove they had insurance coverage.

The case was brought by Texas and a coalition of Republican state attorneys general. The Trump administration declined to defend the law, prompting Democratic state officials and the Democratic-led House to intervene to defend it.

