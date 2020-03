Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 15:06 Hits: 3

The House Democrats’ campaign arm is targeting seven House Republicans in ads over the Trump administration’s response to coronavirus and the affordability of a potential vaccine.The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee announced Monday the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485434-dccc-targets-house-gop-members-over-trump-administration-response-to