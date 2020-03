Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:43 Hits: 6

President Trump said Monday that he believed it was safe to continue holding campaign rallies across the country during the coronavirus outbreak."I think it's very safe," Trump told reporters when asked whether he...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/485460-trump-says-its-safe-to-hold-rallies-amid-coronavirus-outbreak