Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 17:38 Hits: 6

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is planning to force a vote on the first subpoena related to his probe involving Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings and former...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/485469-gop-chairman-plans-first-subpoena-in-burisma-biden-probe