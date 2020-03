Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 20:43 Hits: 6

A federal judge ruled that Ken Cuccinelli, who previously headed U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), was unlawfully appointed to run the agency.Washington, D.C., District Judge Ran...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/department-of-homeland-security/485380-judge-rules-cuccinelli-unlawfully