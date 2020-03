Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 00:10 Hits: 4

President Trump said Sunday that former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg's exit from the 2020 race was a sign that the Democratic establishment was coalescing around former Vice President Joe Biden in an attempt to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485396-trump-buttigieg-dropping-out-is-start-of-dems-taking-bernie-out-of-play