Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 02:01 Hits: 4

Washington state confirmed Sunday that a second person has died from a novel form of coronavirus behind a major outbreak worldwide.Seattle officials said Sunday evening that a man in his 70s died at a Kirkland, Was...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/485403-second-person-dies-of-coronavirus-in-us