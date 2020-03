Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 4

An airstrike by Syrian government forces killed 29 Turkish soldiers in northeast Syria, a Turkish official said Friday, marking the largest death toll for Turkey in a single day since it first...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/bmpjUYA_-1w/