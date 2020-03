Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 29 February 2020 22:55 Hits: 3

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it erroneously identified the first patient to die from the coronavirus as a female."CDC erroneously identified the patient as a female in a briefing earlie...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/485307-cdc-erroneously-identified-first-patient-to-die-from-coronavirus-as-female