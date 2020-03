Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 01 March 2020 00:02 Hits: 10

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Joe Biden decisively won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, delivering the former vice president a much-needed victory that he hopes will mark the beginning of a comeback for his presidential campaig...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/485285-biden-scores-major-win-in-south-carolina-primary