Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday that President Trump's request for emergency funding to fight the coronavirus is "a little low," becoming the latest key Republican to call for more money. "I think $2 billion is a...

