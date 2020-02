Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 27 February 2020 01:23 Hits: 2

Vulnerable House Democrats are cooking up ways to distance themselves from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — a self-described democratic socialist and the party’s presidential front-runner — as they fight to secure reelection in tough districts this...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/484874-vulnerable-democrats-brace-for-sanders-atop-ticket