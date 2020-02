Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 25 February 2020 21:49 Hits: 1

Fox News achieved its highest ratings in its 24-year history, according to Nielsen Media Research, averaging 3.5 million total viewers in prime time during the month of February.The big ratings marked the 44th cons...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/484592-fox-news-primetime-lineup-delivers-highest-ratings-in-network-history