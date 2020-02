Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 13:09 Hits: 1

President Trump said in an early morning tweet on Wednesday that he will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. to address his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.In the post, he continued to blame the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/484671-trump-to-hold-news-conference-on-coronavirus