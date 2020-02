Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 16:43 Hits: 4

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the Department of Justice (DOJ) could withhold funding from cities and states that refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration's crackdown on undocumented immigrants....

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/484715-appeals-court-rules-trump-administration-can-withhold-grants-from