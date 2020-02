Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 26 February 2020 17:26 Hits: 4

Former Vice President Joe Biden has an 18-point lead over his Democratic presidential primary opponents in South Carolina, according to a poll released Wednesday. Biden has 35 percent support in ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/484723-biden-leads-by-18-points-in-south-carolina-poll