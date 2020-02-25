The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Senators split on coronavirus money

Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health officials briefed senators Tuesday morning on the coronavirus and its spread.

Lawmakers were divided on the White House’s $2.5 billion supplemental funding request and if it provides federal agencies with enough resources to combat the outbreak.

Several also took issue with the administration’s response at large and that the briefing was classified.

