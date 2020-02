Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 22:34 Hits: 2

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came under heavy criticism from Democrats on Monday after he suggested in a new interview that it was “unfair to simply say everything is bad” under the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s rule.The uproar underscored...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/484414-sanders-under-fire-from-democrats-over-praise-for-castro-regime