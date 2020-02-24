Susan Collins breaks with Trump over Grenell

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 22:46 Hits: 0

Sen. Susan Collins broke with President Donald Trump’s decision to replace his acting director of national intelligence with U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, deeming the longtime GOP operative inexperienced for the critical position.

The Maine Republican said Trump should have retained former acting DNI Joseph Maguire, who was abruptly dismissed last week after his aides delivered a briefing on Russian election interference to House members that displeased conservatives.

“I would have much preferred that the president nominate acting director Maguire for the post,” Collins told reporters Monday afternoon. “I care deeply about that position and believe the person needs experience in the intelligence community which regrettably ambassador Grenell does not have.”

Collins serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee and is the first Senate Republican to question Trump’s intelligence shake-up. She helped write the law creating the position in 2004.

Grenell was confirmed by the Senate as the top diplomat to Germany, allowing him to assume the DNI role. Trump, however, also said last week that he’s considering “four great candidates” to fill the DNI role and will make a decision in the coming weeks.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivered a floor tribute to Maguire on Monday, but did not mention Grenell in his remarks. Senate Intelligence Chairman Richard Burr (R-N.C.) has also not commented on Trump’s pick.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02/24/susan-collins-breaks-trump-grenell-117257