Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 23 February 2020 20:25 Hits: 3

A book by Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump’s second national security adviser, will have a book out April 28. First announced in the summer of 2018, “Battlegrounds” will focus on...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/A6dedyFrU0c/