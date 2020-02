Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 13:11 Hits: 1

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough on Monday called on Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) to get out of the 2020 race for the Democratic presidential nomination, with the "Morning Joe" co-hostĀ arguing t...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/484307-scarborough-time-for-warren-klobuchar-to-drop-out-to-help-consolidate-efforts