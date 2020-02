Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 17:58 Hits: 3

Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) called out Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) comments about Cuban leader Fidel Castro as "insulting" to Floridians. “.@SenSanders comments on Fidel Castro are ill-informed &...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/484351-florida-democrat-sanderss-castro-comments-ill-informed-insulting