Pelosi: Trump politicized intel community after Russia election briefing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday condemned President Donald Trump's reported actions over an intelligence briefing given to lawmakers on Russian interference in U.S. elections, saying members should denounce any efforts to discredit the intelligence community.

"American voters should decide American elections — not Vladimir Putin. All Members of Congress should condemn the President’s reported efforts to dismiss threats to the integrity of our democracy & to politicize our intel community," Pelosi tweeted Thursday night.

Her remarks came after the New York Times reported that the House Intelligence Committee received a Feb. 13 briefing that Russia planned to interfere in the 2020 elections, including the Democratic primaries.

The report said Trump expressed anger toward acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire for greenlighting the briefing, suggesting Democrats would use the information against him as he seeks reelection.

Trump announced Wednesday that his fierce ally and current ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, will take over from Maguire.

Pelosi revealed on Twitter that House members would have an election security briefing on March 10.

Trump was also reportedly angry that House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff was in the intelligence briefing. Schiff was one the Democrat impeachment managers during Trump's Senate impeachment trial and a frequent punching bag at Trump's rallies.

Schiff also responded to the Times report Thursday night, tweeting: "We count on the intelligence community to inform Congress of any threat of foreign interference in our elections. If reports are true and the President is interfering with that, he is again jeopardizing our efforts to stop foreign meddling. Exactly as we warned he would do."

Kyle Cheney contributed to this report.

