Harris asks Graham to bring in Barr over Stone sentencing

Sen. Kamala Harris demanded Tuesday that Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) bring in Attorney General William Barr to testify about the Justice Department’s handling of the sentencing of former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone.

The California Democrat’s request comes after the Justice Department backed off a previous recommendation for a seven-to-nine-year sentence for Stone for impeding federal investigations into connections between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia. The DOJ’s revised sentencing recommendation occurred after President Donald Trump tweeted that the initial recommendation was “horrible and very unfair,” though a Justice Department official speaking on condition of anonymity insisted the decision to retreat was made before Trump took aim at the initial proposal.

The revised recommendation appears to have prompted the withdrawal of the four prosecutors handling Stone's case.

“The Justice Department’s decision to overrule its career prosecutors, immediately after President Trump’s tweet, calls into question the independence and integrity of our legal system,” Harris wrote in a letter to Graham. “Failure to meet basic oversight responsibilities in the face of such alarming news would send a signal to this and future administrations that the Senate no longer conducts itself as a co-equal branch of government.”

Harris requested that Barr speak to the committee so that “the American people can understand the Justice Department’s decision to overrule its career prosecutors in this case.”

The revised sentencing recommendation also prompted outrage from Democratic leadership. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter Tuesday to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz requesting an investigation into whether any political interference affected the sentencing recommendation.

